Baker, Mary Kathleen

May 28, 1931 - June 24, 2020 Mary Kathleen Baker, 89, of Morganton went home to be with her beloved Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Roy Clay and Beadie Irene Stephens Clay. Kathleen was a member of El Bethel Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday school. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She was also a talented cook. Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband of 70 years, Glen R. Baker of the home; daughter, Glenda Baker Childres; son, Jeff Baker; daughter-in-law, Melba Willis Baker; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Merle Buff and Patsy Hennessee. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a son, Glen Richard "Dickie" Baker Jr.; son-in-law, David Childres; and daughter-in-law, Mikki Thomas Baker. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Ron Cooper and Bradley Childres officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the El Bethel Haiti Medical Mission. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
