Barnes, Danny Lee "Chevy"

December 4, 1959 - August 8, 2020 Danny Lee "Chevy" Barnes, 60, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. He was born in Utica, N.Y., Dec. 4, 1959, to the late Derald Gene and Margaret Gene Sutphin Barnes. Danny worked as a maintenance engineer in the mobile home industry before his retirement. A loving father and grandfather and friend to many, Chevy was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing. Also a breeder of Boston Terrier puppies, his pride and joy was Casey Belle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darryl Barnes; sister, Delane Barnes; and his grandmother, Edith Mecimore Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Jenna DeMaio of Morganton and Bethany Brown of North Carolina; sister, Donna Sebacher (Andrew) of Virginia; and several grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murrayfuneralservice.com. Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee 828-757-1000
