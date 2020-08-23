Beaver, Margaret S.

August 22, 1919 - July 15, 2020 Happy “Heavenly” Birthday to Margaret S. Beaver. Margaret was born Aug. 22, 1919, and passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, just short of her 101st birth date, in Casselberry, Fla.
She is survived by daughter, Melba Swift; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Frank Beaver; and daughter, Wanda Carter.
A service will be held in China Grove at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Beaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.