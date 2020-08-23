 Skip to main content
Beaver, Margaret S.
Beaver, Margaret S.

August 22, 1919 - July 15, 2020 Happy “Heavenly” Birthday to Margaret S. Beaver. Margaret was born Aug. 22, 1919, and passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, just short of her 101st birth date, in Casselberry, Fla.

She is survived by daughter, Melba Swift; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Frank Beaver; and daughter, Wanda Carter.

A service will be held in China Grove at a later date.

