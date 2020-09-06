Bell, Joyce Faye

December 1, 1952 - September 4, 2020 Joyce Faye Bell passed away, Friday Sept. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Bell. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
