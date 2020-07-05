Belville, Robert Cairnes "Bob"

February 17, 1943 - July 2, 2020 Robert Cairnes "Bob" Belville, 77, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Vermont, the son of the late Thelma Champany and Ralph Belville. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Belville; and grandson, Phineas Haq. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Nancy Lindberg Belville; daughters, Sharon (Michael) Metzger of Boxborough, Mass., and Celeste Belville of Dunwoody, Ga.; grandsons, Simon Haq of Dunwoody, and Benjamin and Christopher Metzger of Boxborough; and brother, Dale (Kathryn) Belville of Springfield, Pa. Bob grew up in Vermont and moved to Pennsylvania as a teenager. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., as a math major, and met his wife at church in Worcester, where they married in 1964. Bob's career in manufacturing included human resources, industrial engineering, technical processes, international sales and marketing, IT management, labor relations, and executive experience. He worked for Genesco in Michigan, Alabama, and Tennessee, before moving to Morganton in 1971 to join Romarco Corporation. Bob then worked at Jemco until his retirement in 2001. As a volunteer, Bob served in many roles, as elder and adult teacher in Churches of Christ, Jaycees Senator and Ambassador, life member, local president and multiple state offices, the United Way as campaign chair and as president of the local chapter and president of N.C. United Way, president of CMI, national trade association of the cultured marble industry, board member of A.L.F.A. (AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance), N.C.S.S.M. Parent Association president, and more. Bob's hobbies were many and varied. He lettered in golf four years in college and was a past club champion at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, where he was a member since 1971. He loved to fly and was presented with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2019, which recognizes pilots who have practiced safe flight operations continuously for 50 or more years. Over the years, he landed his single engine Mooney in 45 states. Bob was generous and fearless, intelligent and humble, always ready to tell a story from his travels, give a young person a flight down Linville Gorge, loan a book on any topic, and share a pint of honey from his apiary or a bottle of homemade muscadine wine. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Mooney Summit's Bill Gilliland Foundation at www.mooneysummit.com/bill-gilliland-foundation; Hickory Church of Christ at hickorychurch.org; Burke Hospice & Palliative Care burkehospice.org; or a charity of your choice. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
