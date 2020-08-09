You have permission to edit this article.
Bentley, Patsy Hyman
Bentley, Patsy Hyman

February 11, 1939 - July 31, 2020 Patsy Hyman Bentley, 81, of Morganton, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 11, 1939, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Waverly S. Hyman and Lucy H. Hyman. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Bentley. She and Joe lived in Raleigh for 20 years, and they moved back to Morganton in 1991, to take care of her mother until her death. Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton. A private service will be held at a later date in the columbarium at First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680-0459. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

