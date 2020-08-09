Bentley, Patsy Hyman

February 11, 1939 - July 31, 2020 Patsy Hyman Bentley, 81, of Morganton, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 11, 1939, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Waverly S. Hyman and Lucy H. Hyman. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Bentley. She and Joe lived in Raleigh for 20 years, and they moved back to Morganton in 1991, to take care of her mother until her death. Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton. A private service will be held at a later date in the columbarium at First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680-0459. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.