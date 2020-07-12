Bishop, Sheila Rena Hembree

August 8, 1961 - July 8, 2020 Mrs. Sheila Rena Hembree Bishop, 58, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Shelia was born Aug. 8, 1961, in Burke County to Margaret Benton Kincaid and the late Walter Hembree. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her entire family. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Wayne Bishop; two daughters, Melissa Bishop and fiancé, Bobby Cooke, and Sabrina Terry and husband, Justin; her mother, Margaret Kincaid and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Ava Cooke, Gabriel Terry, Shyenne Terry and Karoline Terry; three sisters, Debbie Whisenant, Lynn Young and husband, Eddie, and Jackie Waldroop; one brother, James Kincaid; in-laws, Cecil Bishop and wife, Heather, Lisa Bradley, Tim Bishop, and Sheila Martin and husband, Dwayne; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, at Smyrna Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Dan Qurollo officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
