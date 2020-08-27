Bland, Joe D. "Doug"

November 29, 1933 - August 25, 2020 Joe D. "Doug" Bland, 86, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born in Orange County, Nov. 29, 1933, he was a son of the late Vernon B. Bland and Lela Parker Bland. Mr. Bland was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Zion Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patsy Andrews Bland; daughter, Kimberley West-Smith (Mike); grandchildren, Brent Watson, Ashley L. Earp and Heather L. Bishop; great-grandchildren, Michaela Patterson, Gavin Bishop, Curtis Watson and William Lepo; brother, Tom Bland (Billie); sister, Betty Tripp; several nieces; and his canine companion, Max. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, at Zion Baptist Church, with the Rev. Keith Rose, the Rev. Steve Parker and the Rev. Kevin Gauthier officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice, Zion Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
