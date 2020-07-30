Bolds, Omer Jean

Omer Jean Bolds January 18, 1937 - July 26, 2020 Mrs. Omer Jean Bolds, 83, of Morganton, passed away Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ga., following a period of declining health. Mrs. Bolds was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Burke County, to the late William Phifer Avery and Era Thompson Avery. She was a cosmetologist and loved making her clients beautiful. She touched many lives throughout her life. She had a green thumb and loved growing flowers and vegetables. Mrs. Bolds loved her family with all her heart, was selfless, humble, and loved the Lord. We have confidence she is with her Savior. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Bolds; and brothers, Fred Avery and J.T. Avery. Survivors include her daughters, Germaine Bolds Leftridge and husband, Doug, of Maryland, Gale Bolds Sullivan and husband, Sam ,of Germantown, Md., and Tracy Bolds Deck of Fayetteville, Ga.; sisters, Vera Gadson of Wilmington, and Victoria Avery of Morganton; grandsons, Dr. Aaron Bolds and Brodie Leftridge; granddaughters, Lauren Deck, Bianca Bolds, and Marcie Ross; great-grandchildren, "My Girlfriend" Aniya Deck, Laya Bolds, Logan Bolds, Sage Bolds, Jason Ross, and Jonah Ross. Also surviving are many more relatives of the Thompson and Avery families. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Minister Alicia Connelly officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
