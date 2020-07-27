Brewer, Lester
0 entries

Brewer, Lester

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

August 16, 1925 - July 25, 2020 Lester Brewer, 94, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Ben and Hattie Brewer. Lester was a faithful member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Lester was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II, aboard the USS Hornet. Mr. Brewer loved his family dearly. Lester is survived by his children, Wanda Norman (Gilbert), Christine Patton (Ken) and Becky Walker; grandchildren, Steve Norman, Michael Patton (Julie), Jeff Norman (Melanie) and Timothy Walker; and sister, Frances Crawley. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Grayson Brewer; son-in-law, Richard Walker; sisters, Rachel Byrd, Cassie Dellinger; brothers, Edger, Homer, Samuel and Clyde Brewer. Mr. Brewer will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Monday, July 27), at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Faith Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Reese officiating. Military honors provided by the US Navy and Caldwell County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

+1 
Brewer, Lester
+1 
Brewer, Lester
To plant a tree in memory of Lester Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News