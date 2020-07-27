August 16, 1925 - July 25, 2020 Lester Brewer, 94, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Ben and Hattie Brewer. Lester was a faithful member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Lester was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II, aboard the USS Hornet. Mr. Brewer loved his family dearly. Lester is survived by his children, Wanda Norman (Gilbert), Christine Patton (Ken) and Becky Walker; grandchildren, Steve Norman, Michael Patton (Julie), Jeff Norman (Melanie) and Timothy Walker; and sister, Frances Crawley. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Grayson Brewer; son-in-law, Richard Walker; sisters, Rachel Byrd, Cassie Dellinger; brothers, Edger, Homer, Samuel and Clyde Brewer. Mr. Brewer will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Monday, July 27), at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Faith Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Reese officiating. Military honors provided by the US Navy and Caldwell County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.