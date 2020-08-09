Bristol, Lt. Col. Georgie M.

November 14, 1924 - August 5, 2020 Lt. Col. Georgie M. Bristol, U.S. Air Force retired, 95, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 14, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Mark Bristol and Cordie Suddreth Bristol. Georgie was a member of Hartland Church of God. Georgie graduated from Olive Hill High School in 1942. She attended nursing school, then joined the Air Force in 1949. She trained at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and then applied to train as a flight nurse. It is believed that Bristol was the first black nurse to attend fight school for the U.S.A.F. She served in this position during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Bristol was stationed in countries, including Morocco, England, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, France, and many states in the U.S. Those left to cherish her memory include her nieces and nephews, Geraldine Freeman (Pete), Evelyn Morrow, Eugene Bristol (Dessiree), Margaret Wakefield (James), Minister Pauline Crowley, Juan Bristol (Natalie), and Jewell Gist (Fred); and a host of cousins and other family members. In addition to her parents, Lt. Col. Bristol was preceded in death by her siblings, Susie Kay Bristol, Alma Fox, Lloyd Bristol, Charles Bristol, Margaret Corpening, Pauline Stuart, Mildred Bristol, Ernestine Bristol Tillman, and Burts Bristol; nephews and nieces, Paul Edward Bristol, Lloyd Bristol, Faye Ervin, Raye Bristol, and Susie Harper; and great-nephew and -niece, Cecil Juan Bristol Jr. and Jennifer Bristol,. Georgie will be available for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Hartland Church of God Cemetery. Please observe health precautions including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
