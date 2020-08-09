Brittain, Billy Speigle

April 8, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Billy Speigle Brittain, 94, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke County, following a period of declining health. Billy was born April 8, 1926, in Burke County, to the late Grace Otis Brittain and Fern Abernathy Brittain. He was a member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and worked for the Waldensian Bakery for over 50 years. Billy left high school during World War II to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy and was given an honorary high school diploma by Burke County Board of Education. Billy was also a member of Lovelady Masonic Lodge #670 for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his red headed high school sweetheart and loving wife of 61 years, Jeannette Micol Brittain; sister, Jean Small and husband, David; brother, Bobby Brittain and wife, Jean; and son-in-law, Mack Wendell Mobley. He is survived by his children, Dianne Brittain Mobley, William Micol Brittain and wife, Anita, and Donald Brittain and wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Mack Wendell Mobley Jr. and wife, Wendy, Shea Mobley Ruff and husband, Travis, Micol Scott Brittain and fiancée, Michelle Clyburn, Jason William Brittain and wife, Jennifer, Dennis Brittain and wife, Jennifer, and Monica Brittain Gilmore and husband, Brad; great-grandchildren, Michael Shea Benfield and wife, Megan, Gracie Ruff, Mack Mobley and wife, Jessica, Conner Mobley, Brayden White, Addison White, Sawyer White, Bodie Brittain, and Mia Clyburn; brother, Jackie Brittain; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today, (Sunday, Aug. 9,) at 1 p.m., at The Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Fredrick officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Caldwell County Honor Guard. Masonic honors will be provided by the Lovelady Masonic Lodge #670. The body will lie-in-state today, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.