Brittain, Inez Rust

February 18, 1929 - August 19, 2020 Inez Rust Brittain, 91, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Mecklenburg County, Feb. 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William Dwight Rust and Mary Estelle Courtney Rust. Inez was a member of Asheville Street Baptist Church and was a former member of Calvin Heights Baptist Church. With only two years of piano lessons, Inez began playing the piano at Calvin Heights at the age of 14, transitioned the organ when the sanctuary was renovated, and played for a total of 56 years. Inez was very knowledgeable of the Bible and taught Sunday school for 50 years. She loved her ladies Sunday school class and hosted a Christmas party for them at her house each year. Inez also worked with the WMU and Girls Auxiliary for many years at Calvin Heights, and she served as church treasurer at Calvin Heights and Asheville Street Baptist Churches. Mrs. Brittain enjoyed preparing taxes. She owned Brittain Tax Service for 30 years and enjoyed meeting and working with her clients. She was thought of as an honest, professional tax preparer. Christmas was Inez's favorite season. She loved decorating the house and having all the family over for Christmas day. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Dian Ramsey of Morganton and DeLea Payne and husband, Dr. Danny Payne, of North Wilkesboro; and grandson, Christopher Kyle Ramsey. Inez was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, C.L. Brittain. Inez will be available for viewing from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Doug Goforth and Marcus Farmer officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. At other times the family will be at the residence of Dian, 708 Carbon City Rd., Morganton. Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
