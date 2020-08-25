Brittain, Keith

September 28, 1961 - August 21, 2020 Keith Allen Brittain, 58, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held today (Tuesday, Aug. 25), at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Eddie Andrews will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will follow Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Aug. 25), from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
