Brittain, Keith
Brittain, Keith

  • Updated
September 28, 1961 - August 21, 2020

Keith Allen Brittain, 58, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence.  

A service to celebrate Keith’s life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Eddie Andrews will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will follow Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Bennett Funeral Service of Newton

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family of Keith Brittain, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
4:00PM-4:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Aug 25
Celebration of Life Service
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
5:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Aug 27
Inurnment
Thursday, August 27, 2020
11:00AM
Burke Memorial Park
2506 Burke Memorial Park Rd
Morganton, NC 28655
