Brooks, Doris Morgan

March 5, 1935 - July 16, 2020 Doris Morgan Brooks, 85, of Morganton, gained her heavenly reward Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born March 5, 1935, to the late Fred Morgan and Cretie Morgan. Doris was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She had worked at American Thread Plant, Burke Yarn and Breedens Poultry. She was a loving mother and devoted her life to her family. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Morgan; sister, Hazel Ann Arrowood; and the father of her four children, Joseph Hampton Brooks. She is survived by her son, Joseph Wayne Brooks (Susan); daughters, Joyce Elaine Dale (Chad), Loretta Brooks Adams (Johnny) and Vicki Brooks Coffey (David); seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Burkemont Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Eddy Bunton and Deacon Alan Calhoun officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.