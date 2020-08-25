Brown, Brenda Curtis

August 3, 1945 - August 22, 2020 Brenda Curtis Brown, 75, of Morganton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 3, 1945, she was the daughter of Bessie Mae Bean Curtis and the late Rev. Henry Ernest Curtis. Brenda was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She worked in hospice of over 30 years. In addition to her mother, Brenda is survived by her children, Michael Arnold Brown (Judy), Tracy Vance (Chuck Walker), and Christopher Curtis Brown; grandchildren, Andrew Jones, Aimee Jones, Alexander Jones, Emily Vance, Zack Brown (Brook), Karli Brown, Brylee Brown, and Joseph Hensley; great-granddaughter, Isabel Jones; siblings, Ann Lowman (Buddy), David Curtis (Jo), and the Rev. Steve Curtis (Becky); and her best friend and travel companion, Penny Helton. In addition to her father, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Arnold Brown; and an infant sister, Terry Curtis. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, at Conway's Chapel Baptist Church. A private family memorial service will follow in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church; Burke Hospice and Palliative Care; or to an animal rescue of one's choosing. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
