Brown, David William

September 28, 1957 - August 14, 2020 David William Brown, 62, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a well-fought battle with an injury he sustained in December. Born in Ahoskie, Sept. 28, 1957, he was the son of Mrs. Ella Brown and the late Harold Fowlkes Brown Jr. He was a 1979 graduate of NC State University with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. David was a member of First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school for ages 4-5 for 18 years, served on the AV Committee, and worked with the youth. David was a valued member of HSM Solutions, formerly Hickory Springs. He was a longtime member of the Morganton Optimist Club and designed the webpage for Optimist International, and he was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was also an avid NASCAR and NC State fan. David was a beloved member of the Friday Friends dinner group. A devoted husband, son, and brother who loved his family dearly, David is survived by his wife, Pamela Fender Brown, of the home; mother, Mrs. Ella Brown; sister, Nan Isaacs and husband, Jim, of Marion; brother-in-law, Michael Fender and wife, Brenda, of Hendersonville; sister-in-law, Donna Osborne and husband, Bob, of Roanoke, Va.; nieces, Jennifer Woody and husband, Shane, of Brevard, Stefanie Flack and husband, Jay, of Camden, Del., Whitney Osborne of Arlington, Va., and Meagan Isaacs of Winston-Salem; great-nieces, Kaylee Ebert and husband, Andrew, Camille Woody and Heather Woody; and great-nephews, Coleman Woody and wife, Rachael, Zack Flack, Jack Woody and Andrew Flack; and many friends and children at First Baptist Church. The graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Burke Memorial Park, with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Fred Schuszler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680 or to the Mimosa Christian Counseling Center, 220 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
