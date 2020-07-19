Burkett, Kenneth Stephens

September 27, 1948 - July 16, 2020 Kenneth Stephens Burkett, 71, went to be home with his Lord and Savior Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 27, 1948, to the late Samuel Royce Burkett and Mittie Whisnant Burkett. Kenneth was a faithful member of El Bethel Baptist Church. He had worked at Drexel Furniture and later worked and retired from Western Carolina Center (JIRDC). He loved to share his faith in Jesus to everyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; and twin infant sister. Kenneth is survived by his brothers, Keith Burkett (Elaine) and Gary Burkett (Louise); sister, Joyce B. Maney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth will lie-in-state from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Sunday, July 19), at Sossoman Funeral Home. A service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at El Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, or you may watch the service on El Bethel's Facebook page. At other times, the family will be at Gary's home. Memorial contributions may be made to El Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2518, Morganton, NC 28680. Sosoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.