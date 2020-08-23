Butler, Earlene Mayfield

March 10, 1944 - August 19, 2020 Mrs. Earlene Mayfield Butler, 76, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Earlene was born March 10, 1944, in Burke County, to the late Earl Mayfield and Carrie Stamey Mayfield. She was formerly employed in the cabinet room for Henredon Furniture. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Thomas and Bruce Mayfield; and one sister, Mary Sue Metcalf. Survivors include her husband, Howard Butler of the home; son, Billy Butler and wife, Raine, of Morganton; grandson, Robert Butler; and sister, Brenda Huffman of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Charles Barlowe officiating. Interment will follow at Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
