Cain, Hal Randall "Randy"

September 26, 1958 - July 20, 2020 Hal Randall "Randy" Cain, 61, of Nebo, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 26, 1958, he was the son of the late Hallie Homer Cain and Mary Florence Anthony Cain. Randy was a member of Drexel First Church of God where he loved to work with the children at Bible school. He was proud of his blood donations, enjoyed playing Santa Claus, and never met a stranger. Randy is survived by his sisters, Pamela Cain Pike (Thomas), Debra Cain Harwood (Bruce) and Tonya Cain Hargrave (Trevor); and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Piercy. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Drexel Church of God Cemetery, with Pastor Jake Eldridge officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Drexel Barber Shop Preservation Fund, 2744 Monarch Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

