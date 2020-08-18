Carswell Jr., Elbert "Jim"

September 26, 1934 - August 16, 2020 Elbert "Jim" Carswell Jr., 85, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Elbert Vance Carswell and Grace Allen Carswell. Jim was member of Burkemont Baptist Church. He retired from Broughton Hospital and did landscape work on the side. He was a helpful man who also cut wood for his neighbors. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden, and playing basketball with his grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Newton Carswell; children, Everette Carswell of the home; Laura McAllister (Charles) of Morganton, Beckey Carswell (David) of Newland and Eric Carswell (Christy) of Morganton; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Carswell of Morganton and Jerry Carswell of Hickory; sisters, Peggy Lowman of Valdese, Ann Clontz of Morganton, and Elaine Carswell of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Allen Carswell; and sisters, Laura Jane Carswell and Dorothy Carswell Ervin. Family and friends may come by Sossoman Funeral Home to view Jim Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
