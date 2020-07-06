Carswell, Paul Burlin

October 14, 1937 - July 4, 2020 Paul Burlin Carswell, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away following a period of declining health, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Paul was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Bryson Afuse Carswell, and late Ottie Mae Lail Carswell. He worked as a self-employed carpenter, before being unable to work. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carswell was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill D. Carswell; sisters, Shirley Lowman, Hazel Lowman and Carolyn Workman; brothers, Howard "Buck" Carswell and Robert "Dump" Carswell; and his daughter-in-law, Teresa Hildebran Carswell. Survivors include his wife, Louise Lail Carswell; daughters, Sheila Bunges, and Connie and husband, Louis Setzer; sons, Sandy Carswell, Mark Carswell, and wife, Kim Carswell, and Keith Carswell; a son-in-law, Fred Fortenberry; grandchildren, Emily Bean, Ryan Bean, Riley Bean, Holly Carswell, Ethan Carswell, Taylor Dibenedetto, Kasey Carswell, Lane Carswell, Avery Carswell, Kelly Fortenberry, Katie Fortenberry, and Mindy VanHorn; and great-grandchildren, Connor Carswell, Olivia Hoffman, and Liam Carswell. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through Memorial Giving at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.