Chesek, Edna F. "Penny"

October 11, 1955 - July 14, 2020 Edna F. "Penny" Chesek, 64, of Morganton, was reunited with her Heavenly family, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late William Harris and Florence Ebersol Stellingwerf. She attended a United Methodist Church in New Jersey. Penny was the "Mom" of the neighborhood, who loved and nurtured all of them as her own children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Chesek; son, Anthony Charles Chesek; and brother, Freddie Stellingwerf. She is survived by her children, Nadine Chesek, Tammy Brown (Larry), Daniell Chesek Norman (Josh), Casey Chesek and Harley Chesek-Brown (Charlie); grandchildren, Samantha Messer (Caleb), Angelique Serechen (Eric), Tilghman Anthony Dean, Sahara Norman, Maddox Norman and Landon Brown; great-grandchildren, Malorie and Cailyn Messer, Lilyah and Meadow Serechen; sister, Loretta Bechtel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to stop by Penny's house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 18, to celebrate her life. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
