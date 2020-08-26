Chitty, O.D., Malcolm

October 5, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D. passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, in New Bern. Malcolm is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Naomi Jane Railey Chitty; daughters, Catherine Jane Chitty Pike (Joseph) of New Bern, Caroline Susan Chitty Pitts (Douglas) of Glen Alpine; and son, Malcolm Reid Chitty Jr. (Lisa) of New Bern; five grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Chitty, Malcolm Reid Chitty III, Jane Street Simmons, Railey Eva-Donnie Pitts, Aaron Aubrey Pitts; sisters, Frances Hinnant of Durham, Parthenia Gurganious of Bel Air, Md.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Rd., in New Bern. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be live-streamed on Cotten Funeral Home Facebook webpage. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. For the full obituary please visit www.cottenfuneralhome.com Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560
