Michael Steven "Steve" Christenbury December 12, 1969 - March 24, 2020 Mr. Michael Steven "Steve" Christenbury, 50, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Grace Hospital, in Morganton, after a period of declining health. Michael was born Dec. 12, 1969, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Steven Howard Christenbury and Linda Sue Hoyle Christenbury Braswell. He was self-employed most of his life working in maintenance and mobile home installation. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Kevin Christenbury; grandparents, Myrtle and Claude Hoyle, Vivien Jacumin Erwin and Howard Richard Christenbury. Surviving are his daughter, Courtney Christenbury of Morganton; granddaughter, Molly Morrison; siblings, Casey Braswell and his son, Sawyer Braswell, of Rutherford College, Scott Christenbury, and Josh Silvers of Morganton, Bryan "Buddy" Burton, Jeremy Thewlis and Mike Neat of Kentucky; his long-time companion, Tonya McGalliard; aunts, Libby Braswell, Brenda Wellborn; and a number of uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday June 27, at Hildebrand View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Hoyle officiating. Memorials may be made to Heritage Funeral Service to help with expenses. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Christenbury, Michael Steven "Steve"
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Christenbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.