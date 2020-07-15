Clay Kiddy, Ruby

July 22, 1927 - July 13, 2020 Ruby Clay Kiddy, 92, of Morganton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Born July 22, 1927, in Butts County, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Irwin M. Clay and Fannie Saunders Clay. Mrs. Kiddy was timid, kind, and loved to help others. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Her faith has turned to sight and her life has ended here, but the best is yet to come. Heaven is real to those who have Jesus in their heart. Read John 14:1-6 and Revelations 21:4. Mrs. Kiddy attended Southside Baptist Church for many years where she taught the ladies Sunday school class. She was the church clerk, sang in the choir, and held other positions in the church. After 30 years she retired from Grace Hospital as a housekeeper. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kiddy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roy Kiddy Jr.; brothers, Henry Clay, Ervin Pat Clay and Wilbur Clay; and a sister, Velma Buchanan. Mrs. Kiddy is survived by sons, Larry Wayne Kiddy (Wanda), Douglas Eugene Kiddy (Diane), and Michael Lynn Kiddy (Darlene) all of Morganton; grandchildren, Chris, Steven, Jason, and Shawn Kiddy; a special grandson, Scotty Kiddy; and a number of great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kiddy will lie-in-state, from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 15), at Sossoman Funeral Home. A family gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church. Thanks to all of the people of Morganton Long Term Care who loved and took care of mom during the years she was there. Thank you, health care workers. I have seen many times how demanding your job is, you have a huge responsibility. Thanks for all you do! Thanks to the ladies of Medi-Home Hospice who spent their time with mom taking care of her and meeting her needs. You gave her a lot of love and support. You are very much appreciated. Thanks for all you did. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
