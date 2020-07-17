Clodfelter, Robert Allen

February 2, 1955 - July 12, 2020 Robert Allen Clodfelter, 65, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Baltimore, Md., to the late Hoy Derwood Clodfelter and Helen Jane Gardner Clodfelter. Mr. Clodfelter is survived by his wife, Laura Clodfelter; daughter, Kristen Clodfelter and Tanner Eggett; and great-aunt, Maxine Cutting. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Clodfelter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.