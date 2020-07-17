Clodfelter, Robert Allen
February 2, 1955 - July 12, 2020 Robert Allen Clodfelter, 65, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Baltimore, Md., to the late Hoy Derwood Clodfelter and Helen Jane Gardner Clodfelter. Mr. Clodfelter is survived by his wife, Laura Clodfelter; daughter, Kristen Clodfelter and Tanner Eggett; and great-aunt, Maxine Cutting. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

