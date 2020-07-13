Cobb, Gilbert

February 13, 1937 - July 11, 2020 Gilbert Lee Cobb, 83, originally from Morganton, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 11, 2020, following a brief illness, where he resided in Rogersville, Tenn. Gilbert was retired from the U.S. Navy where he served 20 years as a certified nuclear technician and E-6 petty officer first class. As a petty officer, his main duties were on the USS Gilmore. His duty assignments were in Norfork, Va., Charleston, S.C., Key West, Fla., and Rhoda, Spain. He had numerous awards and decorations during his time of service. Following his retirement, he served in the Navy Reserve for 10 years. He also retired from Grace Hospital with 18 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ettie Cobb; brothers, R.C., Hugh and Phillip Cobb; one sister, Marian Robertson; and mother and father-in-law, Earl and Hazel Aldridge. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie Cobb; children, Freda Deviney (Gene), Rick Cobb (Robin), Kenneth Cobb (Angie), and Dale Cook; grandchildren, Steve Deviney, Mindy Martin (Travis) , Jordy Cobb, Chelsey Lawson (Jason) , McKenzie Cobb (Kassie), Michelle and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Aubrey Martin , Addie and Paisley Lawson and Finley Kate Cobb; sisters, Nanet Huffman and Mary Caroline Powell; special niece, Georgia Greer (Chad); and special friend, Jimmy Brodaski. The family will have a graveside service Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m., at Daniels Cemetery in Crossnore. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Cobb family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net. The care of Gilbert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, 828-733-2121. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 296 Ash St., Newland, NC 28657
