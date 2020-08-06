Coffey, Rickey Allen

November 25, 1956 - August 1, 2020 Rickey Allen Coffey, of Morganton, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 63. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsey Coffey; and father, Guy Coffey. Rickey is survived by his son, Caleb Coffey of Morganton; mother, Hedy Coffey of Morganton; sisters, Shirley McNeely (Malone) of Morganton and Barbara Head (Jim) of Nashville, Tenn.; and brother, Gary Coffey (Melody) of Morganton. Rickey graduated from East Burke High School and owned his own car business. He attended Drexel First Baptist Church and knew Christ as his Lord and Savior. Rickey was grateful for Christ's love and grace for him, so he was passionate about sharing his faith with others. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing on the lake and hunting. Rickey had many medical issues, but he was a relentless and persistent fighter who lived every day of his life as fully as he could. He loved his family fiercely and will be greatly missed. Rickey will be buried at Antioch Baptist Church and a private family graveside ceremony will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Baptist Church Food Ministry, 200 S Main St., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
