Coley, Wanda Gayle
Coley, Wanda Gayle

April 3, 1948 - August 24, 2020 Mrs. Wanda Gayle Coley, 72, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Hickory Falls Health & Rehab, following a brief illness.

Wanda was born April 3, 1948, in Stanley County, to the late John Coley and Neasie Burris Coley.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and was a retired receptionist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one sister, Donna Presley.

Survivors include her three sons, Johnny Burris and wife, Rebecca, of Lenoir, Randy Burris of Granite Falls and Rodney Burris of Connelly Springs. Also surviving is a brother, Toby Coley of Albemarle; one sister, Brenda Lowery of Mount Gilead; seven grandchildren, T.J. Burris, Jaime Fleming, Jeremy Burris, Ricky Clark, Jennifer Burris, Amanda Burris and Chris Burris; and one great-grandchild, Macie Fleming.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Ward officiating.

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Coley family.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

