Collins, Jacalyn Diane

January 19, 1954 - August 7, 2020 Jacalyn Diane Collins, 66, of Connelly Springs, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, after several months of declining health. Diane was born Jan. 19, 1954, to the late Jack E. Collins and Millicent King Collins. She was employed at Meridian, LTD. in Valdese for a total of 13 years and Burke Yarns prior to that. She loved her family very much and loved spending time with them. She loved her little dog, Zoey, very much and spent most of her time at home during her extended illness. Diane was very appreciative for all of the many phone calls, visits, meals, and love shown to her by her many friends and co-workers during the last year. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Deedee Woodard. She is survived by two sons, Casey Allen Woodard and wife, Angela, of Hildebran and Kyle Eugene Woodard and Lorie, of Morganton; granddaughters, DeeDee Mechell Woodard, Carrie Nicole Woodard, and Alexis Marie Woodard; stepgrandchildren, Helen Amanda Branch, Tiffany Bianca Hefner, and Warren Lawrence Branch; sisters, Charlotte C. Wilson, of Valdese, and Patricia C. Warlick and husband, Dennis, of Valdese; nieces, Angie Wilson Moss and husband, Jack, of Valdese and their daughter, Hayden, and Kristie Warlick Younce and husband, Brian, of Granite Falls; maternal aunt, Nancy King Bishop of Cleveland, Ohio; paternal aunt, Linda Collins, of Hickory; and uncle, Fred Collins, of Texas; and many cousins on both sides of the family, whom she loved very much. A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later date at Mtn. View Cemetery in Rutherford College. Memorials may be made to Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 375, Rutherford College, NC 28671. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
