Costner, Bobby Adam

Bobby Adam Costner, 78, of Drexel passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Autumn Care, after a period of declining health. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Tollie and Donie Costner; in-laws, George and Grace Lowman, all of Drexel; four brothers, Harvey, Virgil, Elven, and Ray Costner; and three sisters, Dollie Moffitt, Addie Hampton, and Modell Walker. Left to cherish his memory is his high school sweet heart and wife of 56 years, Brenda Lowman Costner; son, Scotty Costner and his daughter, Roxanne Costner Powell; two granddaughters, Scoti Costner and Logan Costner Barnette; grandson, Gabriel Powell; and great-grandson, Owen Scott Barnette. Bobby graduated from Drexel High School, class of 1961. He worked at Drexel Furniture plant for 40 years as a master carver, then retiring in 2001, after 40 years. In his younger days, Bobby loved fishing, hunting, and building things with his hands. Bobby loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. They all called him "POPPY." He loved his trips with family and friends, get togethers, family meals, and especially, card night with family. He never met anyone he didn't try to give a hug to. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
