Costner, Scotty Allen

Scotty Allen Costner, 54, of Drexel, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after a valiant and heroic battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Adam Costner; grandparents, Tollie and Donie Costner and George and Gracie Lowman, all of Drexel. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Brenda Lowman Costner; sister, Roxanne Costner Powell; daughters, Scotie Michelle Costner and Logan Costner Barnette; grandson, Owen Scott Barnette; and nephew, Gabriel Powell. Scotty attended Drexel schools and was a 1984 graduate of East Burke High School. He worked for Triple Community Water Corp, Town of Drexel and the City of Marion as superintendent of water utilities. In his younger years, he loved to hunt and fish and in his later years, he loved working and painting cars. He so enjoyed his time in the garage, doing what he loved. Then along came his only grandson, Owen, the apple of his eye; whom called him PAPA. They loved watching videos together about fixing and restoring cars and Owen often went to the garage with him and worked alongside of him, with his own special tool box. One of his proudest accomplishments was being commissioned to paint the historic Clinchfield Rail Line caboose for the City of Marion, which is on display next to the city's depot. Scotty loved home cooked meals at moms with family and family time on the lake. A celebration of his life and his father's life will be shared together Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with Pastor Jon McDivitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Scholarship Fund for Owen Barnette at 204 Edgewood Cir., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
