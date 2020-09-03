Curnow, Pastor Richard "Sandy"

September 2, 1939 - August 31, 2020 Pastor Richard "Sandy" Curnow, 80, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health. He spent 40 years in pastoral ministry, before he retired in January 2010. Pastor Curnow is survived by his family, which includes his wife, Lynn, of Morganton; son, Dan, of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Diane McLarney, of Gainesville, Va.; two grandsons, Skyler and Daelan of Gainesville; brothers, John Curnow, Bill Curnow; sisters, Ann Eckert, Katherine "Kitsy" Curnow. Pastor Curnow was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Sr. and Katherine Curnow. Pastor Curnow served five congregations, during his ministry and concluded his work with 14 years, as the pastor of the Faith Presbyterian Church of Morganton. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at Forest Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Faith Presbyterian Church House, 605 Bost Rd. in Morganton. Pastor Mike Thompson will preach on "The Gist of Righteousness." Come join this celebration of the good news of Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church and its Mercy Ministry Funds, P.O. Box 605, Morganton, NC 28680. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.