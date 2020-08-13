Dale, Gregory Grant

June 5, 1962 - August 4, 2020 Gregory Grant Dale, 58, of Morganton, passed from this life into his heavenly home, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born in Caldwell County, June 5, 1962, he was the son of the late Garry Norman Dale and Frances Mooney Roper. Greg loved his fellowman and his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed laughter and playing practical jokes. Drawing was a passion for him, he was so talented. He was a salesman; he excelled at his craft, winning numerous awards and trips. He loved people and will be forever missed. Greg is survived by a sister, Kathy Dale Kincaid, of Morganton; cousin, Connie Purcell and husband, Tom, of Pennsylvania; two first cousins, Amanda Gonzalez and husband, Luis, of Ohio, and Cynthia Purcell and husband, Arlo, and son, Blaze, of Texas; the love of his life, Lola Preston, of Morganton; two stepsons, Brad Preston and wife, Jessica, of Morganton, and Eric Preston and wife, Kaitlyn, of High Point; two stepgrandchildren, Cathan and Harper Preston; and a special dear friend, Christy Chandler, of Asheville. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Marty Bess. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
