June 19, 1935 - August 12, 2020 Stuart Dale, 85, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, June 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles A. Dale and Jettie Mae Buff Dale. Stuart was a graduate of Salem High School. He then served with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, before furthering his education at Gardner Webb University and Lenoir Rhyne University. He was a business entrepreneur and opened a hamburger restaurant in Morganton called the Patio. He also opened the first steakhouse in Morganton called Sizzlin Family Steakhouse, which later became Stuarts Family Steakhouse. Stuart is survived by daughter, Rama Dale; brothers, Ralph Dale (Pauline) and Earle Dale (Linda); sister, Wanda Dale Henries (Ronnie); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stuart was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Walker Dale; brother, Allan Dale; and sister, Elsie Mae Clements. A funeral service for Mr. Dale will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
