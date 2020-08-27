Dameron, David Wayne

June 23, 1945 - August 24, 2020 David Wayne Dameron, 75, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. David was born June 23, 1945, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Henry Woodrow Dameron and Ruth Frances Coon Dameron. He retired from the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center after 30 years of faithful service. He will be remembered by his family for his humor, generosity, and devotion as a husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Dameron. Survivors include his children, Jonathan Dameron and wife, Merry Leigh, of Swannnanoa and Matthew Dameron and wife, Lisa, of Asheville; and grandchildren, Zoe Dameron, Jack Dameron, Laurel Dameron, and Maria Dameron. A graveside service was held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Burke Memorial Park. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.