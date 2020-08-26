 Skip to main content
Dameron, David Wayne
Dameron, David Wayne

June 23, 1945 - August 24, 2020 David Wayne Dameron, 75, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

David was born June 23, 1945, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Henry Woodrow Dameron and Ruth Frances Coon Dameron.

He retired from the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center after 30 years of faithful service. He will be remembered by his family for his humor, generosity, and devotion as a husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Dameron.

Survivors include his children, Jonathan Dameron and wife, Merry Leigh, of Swannnanoa and Matthew Dameron and wife, Lisa, of Asheville; and grandchildren, Zoe Dameron, Jack Dameron, Laurel Dameron, and Maria Dameron.

A graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Burke Memorial Park.

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Coley family.

