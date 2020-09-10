 Skip to main content
Davis, Emogene Griffin
Davis, Emogene Griffin

January 15, 1931 - September 4, 2020 Mrs. Emogene Griffin Davis, 89, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William Bascomb "Bass" and Bessie Bumgarner Griffin. She was a lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke "Whitie" Davis; four brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 11, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating. www.heritagefuneralserivce.com

