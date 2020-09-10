Davis, Emogene Griffin

January 15, 1931 - September 4, 2020 Mrs. Emogene Griffin Davis, 89, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Grace Hospital, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William Bascomb "Bass" and Bessie Bumgarner Griffin. She was a lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke "Whitie" Davis; four brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 11, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating. www.heritagefuneralserivce.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.