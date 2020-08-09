Davis, Linda Kay Brittain

September 17, 1945 - August 7, 2020 Linda Kay Brittain Davis passed away from this earth and into eternity Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a period of declining health. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Davis; parents, Claude and Ruby Brittain; and brothers, Eulan and Jerry Brittain. She is survived by two sons, Chris Davis, of Richmond, Va. and Matt Davis and his wife, Lindy, of Granite Falls; two sisters, Margie Berry and Jean Miller; two brothers, Dale Brittain and Michael Brittain; five grandchildren, Madison Marshall, of Terrell, Texas, Logan Davis, of Okinawa, Japan, Connor Davis, of Richmond, Va., Cooper Davis and Clara Davis, of Granite Falls. She also touched the lives of countless individuals, including numerous nieces, nephews, family friends, fellow schoolteachers, and former students. Kay was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Hickory. She attended George Hildebrand schools and graduated from Western Carolina College. She taught elementary education for Catawba County and Burke County Public Schools for 32 years, primarily at Hildebran Elementary School. After retirement she spent 13 years as a pharmacy technician for CVS Pharmacies, in Hildebran. Kay lived a life of service, giving tirelessly of her time to her church, Philadelphia Baptist Church of Connelly Springs, as well as other charitable organizations such as Samaritan's Purse, local food banks, and meals on wheels. One of her favorite causes to support was with her crochet club, crocheting scarves, caps, and mittens for the underserved youth of the Appalachians, and other local children in need. In retirement, Kay loved to travel and organize family vacations with her sister, Jean, as well as annual beach or mountain vacations with her children and grandchildren. Kay's greatest joy was being a blessing to others, often with just a hug and a kind word. Kay had so many special friends, from all walks of her life that were like family to her. Please know that you were all as special to her as she was to you. Kay will be interred at Philadelphia Baptist Church Monday, Aug. 10, in a private ceremony for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date, when travel and social gatherings are safer for all. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Building Fund of Philadelphia Baptist Church, 7654 George Hildebrand School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
