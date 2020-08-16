December 13, 1933 - August 13, 2020 Lock Davis, 86, of Nebo, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Born in Madison County, Dec. 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Grady Nelson Davis and Bessie Madeline Coates Davis. Lock was a member of Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and gardening, and he loves his family unconditionally. Lock is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jane Winters Davis of the home; children, William Lynn Davis (Tamela), Theresa Smith (Bruce), and Lisa Smith (Scott); grandchildren, Brandon Davis, Michael Smith, Lindsey Michaels, Kevin Smith, and Katie Smith; great-grandchildren, Justin Davis, Ava Michaels, Jacob Davis, Adisyn Smith, Garrett Smith, Khloe Smith, Hadley Smith, and Kylan Hendley; sister, Ellen Roper; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lock was preceded in death by seven siblings, Zelda Rice, Thelma Tipton, James Davis, Guy Davis, Zora Chapman, Zona Perkey, and Iva Waters. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 16), at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Darvy Hensley and Richard Ellington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the NC National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
