Deal, Thurman Wendell
Deal, Thurman Wendell

April 6, 1967 - August 10, 2020 Thurman Wendell Deal, 53, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Born in Burke County, April 6, 1967, he was the son of Ken Ervin Deal and the late Lydia Yancey Deal. In addition to his father, Thurman is survived by his son, Aaron Deal; stepson, Nick Carter and wife, Sarah; stepdaughter, Lyrie Tucker; grandchildren, Athenia Chapman, Natalie Icard, Slater Deal, Nevaeh Carter, and Carson Carter; best friend and mother of his son, Kimberly Johnson; siblings, Angelia Williams, Bryan Deal (Angie), Shurman Deal (Charlene); nieces and nephews, Gracan Deal, Josiah Deal, Nathan Deal, Odessa Legters, Adam Legters, Jennifer Roark, and Keith Roark; and great-nieces, Danielle Legters and Katrina Roark. Thurman was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Ken E. Deal Jr.; sister, Catherine B. Deal; and brother-in-law, Danny O. Williams. Services for Thurman will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Deal, Thurman Wendell
To plant a tree in memory of Thurman Deal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

