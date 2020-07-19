Denton, Lucy Ford Smith

May 14, 1928 - July 16, 2020 Lucy Ford Smith Denton, 92, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 16, 2020. Born May 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Stewart and Lillie Ford. Lucy was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and was very active in the church. She loved her church and her church family. Lucy is survived by her children, Randy Smith (Bettie) and Becky Henry (Steve); grandchildren, Jeremy Henry, Jessica Schweikert (Roddy); great-grandchildren, Alli Henry, Lily McCann; brother, Walter Ford (Jackie); and three stepchildren, Debbie Cramer, Ed Denton (Julia), Steve Denton. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her son, Carl Smith; first husband, James Bernard Smith; second husband, Frances Marion Denton; and brothers, Alfred Ford, Frank Ford, James Ford, Ray Ford, Paul Ford. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; Gideons International; or to Samaritan's Purse. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
