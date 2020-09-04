Deratzian, Ramona Avenelle

July 16, 1928 - September 1, 2020 Ramona Avenelle Deratzian, 92, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Born in Lincoln County, W.Va., July 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Dennie Clarence Smith and Buena Adkins Smith. Ramona was a member of First Advent Christian Church and was a former member of the board. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Empire State College. Mrs. Deratzian worked as a school teacher in West Virginia and also worked for Borden and Troy-Bilt. Ramona also formerly owned and operated an Arthur Murray Dance Studio in New York and was the dance instructor at the Morganton Senior center. She enjoyed needle work, quilting, playing golf, hiking, and was a member of the Foothills Hoofers and Friendship Force. Ramona is survived by her son, David Deratzian and wife, Allison, of North Wales, Pa.; and grandchildren, Kimbermarie Murphy of Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Michael Murphy of Staunton, Va. In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Deratzian; daughter, Lisa Vivian Murphy; and siblings, Norris Smith, Betty Braddock, Boyce Eldon Smith, and Dwight Smith. A Virtual Memorial is planned for Saturday, Sept. 12. More information can be obtained by accessing www.never-gone.com/Memorials/ramona. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
