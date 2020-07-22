Dewaine, Lillian Dow
September 13, 1932 - July 19, 2020 Mrs. Lillian Dow Dewaine, 87, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Dewaine was born in Exeter, Maine, Sept. 13, 1932, to the late Reginald Dow Sr. and Jane McDonald Slade. She was a member of Crosslink Church in Rutherford College and enjoyed quilting and crocheting in her free time. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Murry E. Dewaine. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, David Dewaine and wife, Vinita, and Jonathan Dewaine and wife, Melissa; daughter, Donna Chrisco and husband, Eddie; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Kirksey Funeral Home

