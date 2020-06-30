October 6, 1937 - June 28, 2020 Johnnie "Polly" Pauline Eaker Downs, 82, of Millstone Farm Rd., in Casar, went to her heavenly home Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home. Born in Cleveland County, Oct. 6, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William George Eaker and Vernie Hoyle Eaker. She was employed at the same job for 48 years and was also the co-owner of Millstone Farms. Polly was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher for 11 years. She also had perfect Sunday school attendance for 13 years. Polly will be remembered as a selfless person, always wanting her family to get to enjoy whatever they wanted to do in life, especially her granddaughter. She loved to travel to the beach and spend time with her daughter and granddaughter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Alberta Wortman, Billie Catherine Newton, Hugh Lee Eaker, Louie Eaker and Maxine McCormick. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Bobby Harold Downs; daughter, Renee Downs Smith and husband, Charlie, of Casar; and the light of her life, her granddaughter, Joy Smith. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Fulbright, officiating. Memorials may be made to World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation, Center Inc. www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Downs, Polly
To plant a tree in memory of Polly Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.