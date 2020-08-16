Earl, Donald C.

January 18, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Donald C. Earl, 73, of Las Vegas, Nev., went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in Rockingham County, N.H., Jan. 18, 1947, he was the son of the late Nellis Carlton Earl and Phyllis MacKenney Gardner. Donald served two tours in Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He retired as a policeman in Seward, Alaska and worked for over 20 years as a Teamster. Along with his wife, he retired to Las Vegas where enjoyed playing golf. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Donald is survived by his wife, Patsy Earl; children, Jackie Andrews of Texas, Jessica Dawson (Steven) of Alaska, Joseph Versteeg (Katy) of Alaska, and Jacob Versteeg of Arizona; grandchildren, Roman Dawson, Dawson Morris, Sydney Johnson, and Katelyn Dawson; brothers, Mike and David Earl; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Earl. Donald will be available for viewing from 2 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 16), at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Donald Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.