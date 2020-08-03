You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
English, Julie Whisnant
0 entries

English, Julie Whisnant

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 2, 1962 - July 31, 2020 Julie Whisnant English, 58, of Morganton, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in McDowell County, July 2, 1962, she was the daughter of Frank Whisnant and Dorothy Lynn Anderson Whisnant. Julie was a kind, compassionate person who enjoyed caring for others. A loving mother and friend, she is survived by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Whisnant; children, Brandi Branch and Derek Branch and fiancée, Marisa Fantry; grandchildren, Kirsten Whisnant, Caleb English, Noah Branch, Dalton Woody, and Connor Branch; fiancé, Carl Ritchie; sister, Terri Carlton and wife, Kathy Dobson; niece, Jessica Stewart Piercy; and nephew, Mason Carlton. Julie was preceded in death by a stepson, Josh English. A gathering of friends will be held at 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, at Julie's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

English, Julie Whisnant

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News