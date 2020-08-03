English, Julie Whisnant

July 2, 1962 - July 31, 2020 Julie Whisnant English, 58, of Morganton, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in McDowell County, July 2, 1962, she was the daughter of Frank Whisnant and Dorothy Lynn Anderson Whisnant. Julie was a kind, compassionate person who enjoyed caring for others. A loving mother and friend, she is survived by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Whisnant; children, Brandi Branch and Derek Branch and fiancée, Marisa Fantry; grandchildren, Kirsten Whisnant, Caleb English, Noah Branch, Dalton Woody, and Connor Branch; fiancé, Carl Ritchie; sister, Terri Carlton and wife, Kathy Dobson; niece, Jessica Stewart Piercy; and nephew, Mason Carlton. Julie was preceded in death by a stepson, Josh English. A gathering of friends will be held at 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, at Julie's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.