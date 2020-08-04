Evans, Alfred Ray

November 26, 1946 - August 2, 2020 Alfred Ray Evans, 73, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Medical Center Morganton, following a period of declining health. Alfred was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Tennessee, to the late Marshall Bud Evans and Dorothy Knox Evans. He was a loving family man that took great care of his wife and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Milford Rector and William Evans. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Fredell Evans; children, Billy Beard and wife, Cynthia, Allen Beard, and Elizabeth Evans; sister, Virginia Oxentine; brothers, Frankie Evans, David Evans and wife, Cindy; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
