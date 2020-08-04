You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evans, Alfred Ray
0 entries

Evans, Alfred Ray

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 26, 1946 - August 2, 2020 Alfred Ray Evans, 73, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Medical Center Morganton, following a period of declining health. Alfred was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Tennessee, to the late Marshall Bud Evans and Dorothy Knox Evans. He was a loving family man that took great care of his wife and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Milford Rector and William Evans. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Fredell Evans; children, Billy Beard and wife, Cynthia, Allen Beard, and Elizabeth Evans; sister, Virginia Oxentine; brothers, Frankie Evans, David Evans and wife, Cindy; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+1 
Evans, Alfred Ray
+1 
Evans, Alfred Ray
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News